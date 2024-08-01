NUALA O' MAHONY (née Sheridan)
Convent Road, Bruff, Co. Limerick and late of Sneem
Reposing at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff, Co. Limerick on Friday afternoon from 1.30pm to 3.00pm followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Sneem arriving at 6.30pm approx.
Requiem Mass for Nuala O' Mahony (née Sheridan) will take place on Saturday at 11.00am followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 3.00pm.
Nuala's ashes will be interred in Sneem at a later date.
Mass will be livestreamed on stmichaelschurchsneem.org
House private please.
Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.
