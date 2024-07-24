Noreen O’Sullivan [née Neenan]

St Anthony’s, Abbeydorney and formerly of Laccamore.

Reposing in the Day Chapel in St Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Thursday evening from 5.30PM to 7.00PM.

Funeral arriving to St Mary’s Parish Church, Kilflynn on Friday morning at 10.30AM where the Requiem Mass for Noreen O’ Sullivan (née Neenan) will be celebrated at 11.00AM

followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.

Mass will be livestreamed on churchmedia.tv

House Private Please.

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.