Noreen O’Sullivan [née Neenan]
St Anthony’s, Abbeydorney and formerly of Laccamore.
Reposing in the Day Chapel in St Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Thursday evening from 5.30PM to 7.00PM.
Funeral arriving to St Mary’s Parish Church, Kilflynn on Friday morning at 10.30AM where the Requiem Mass for Noreen O’ Sullivan (née Neenan) will be celebrated at 11.00AM
followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.
Mass will be livestreamed on churchmedia.tv
House Private Please.
Advertisement
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Technology attached to shark shows animal was hit by boat off Kerry coastJul 24, 2024 17:47
23 people died from drowning in Kerry over past 5 yearsJul 24, 2024 17:46
Diocese of Kerry reported historical safeguarding concern against Bishop Casey to Gardaí and HSEJul 24, 2024 17:46
Prospect of signed plea for Tralee businessman facing drug and organised crime chargesJul 24, 2024 13:03
9% rise in number of complaints made to the Ombudsman from Kerry last yearJul 24, 2024 13:15