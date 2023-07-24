Noreen Murphy née Savage, Mein, Knocknagoshel and late of Gortagullane, Ballymacelligott, Tralee. Predeceased by her parents Con and Elizabeth, her sisters Helen and Della and her brother Christy. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Bertrand, son Niall, sisters Lillyanne (Cavan), Maureen (Tralee), brother Sean (U.K.), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Noreen Rest in Peace

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel, this Monday evening, July 24th from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass for Noreen will take place at St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery. Live streaming of Noreen's Requiem Mass will be available on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page.