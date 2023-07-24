Noreen Murphy née Savage, Mein, Knocknagoshel and late of Gortagullane, Ballymacelligott, Tralee. Predeceased by her parents Con and Elizabeth, her sisters Helen and Della and her brother Christy. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Bertrand, son Niall, sisters Lillyanne (Cavan), Maureen (Tralee), brother Sean (U.K.), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Noreen Rest in Peace
Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel, this Monday evening, July 24th from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass for Noreen will take place at St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery. Live streaming of Noreen's Requiem Mass will be available on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page.
Recommended
Tralee has highest number of Gardaí in KerryJul 24, 2023 08:41
Kerry councillor calls for electric vehicle charging point grant schemeJul 24, 2023 08:27
Kerry Pitch & Putt notesJul 24, 2023 08:14
Women's World Cup continues todayJul 24, 2023 07:38
Rovers out of FAI CupJul 24, 2023 07:36