Noreen Moran of Connolly Park, Tralee and formerly The Spá, died peacefully on 8th December 2023, beloved daughter of Ned & Nora and dear sister of Hanna, Michael, Christy and the late Eddie.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews Edmond, Patrick, Maurice, Daniel, John & Adrian, nieces Annmarie & Caroline, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass for Noreen will be celebrated at 12 noon on Tuesday (12th December) in the Church of the Purification, Churchill (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/churchill). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Tralee.

Advertisement

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Tralee Community Hospital, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.