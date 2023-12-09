Noreen Moran of Connolly Park, Tralee and formerly The Spá, died peacefully on 8th December 2023, beloved daughter of Ned & Nora and dear sister of Hanna, Michael, Christy and the late Eddie.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews Edmond, Patrick, Maurice, Daniel, John & Adrian, nieces Annmarie & Caroline, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and many friends.
Requiem Mass for Noreen will be celebrated at 12 noon on Tuesday (12th December) in the Church of the Purification, Churchill (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/churchill). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Tralee Community Hospital, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Rangers beat DundeeDec 9, 2023 17:31
Irish swimmers continue to impressDec 9, 2023 18:01
Over €6,000 approved for Kerry under business users support scheme for keroseneDec 9, 2023 17:10
FAI delegates approve change to gender balance rulesDec 9, 2023 16:27
New management team for KerryDec 9, 2023 16:24