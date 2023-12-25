Noreen Lally nee O'Connor, Monalee Heights, Knocknacarra, Co. Galway. Formerly of Treanmanagh, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry and London.

Family, relatives and friends are welcome at Conneely's Funeral Home, Flood Street, Galway, from 11 a.m. on Wednesday, 27th December. Removal will take place after prayers at 12 noon, to Glenbeigh, Kerry, where Noreen will repose in Brennan’s Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Noreen’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St James’ Church, Glenbeigh, the following morning, Thursday 28th December 2023, at 11 a.m. After Mass, she will be laid to rest in Ballinakilla Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Galway Parkinsons Association.

Family Information: Formerly of Treanmanagh, Glenbeigh, Co Kerry and London, on 23rd December 2023, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Noreen, dearly beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Caroline & Jackie, dear sister of Martin (Boston) and the late Paddy Joe, Mikey, Timmy & Denis. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Mark and Johnny, grandchildren Joseph, Tom, Oliver, Daniel, Eimear & Erin, her Kerry family, relatives and friends.

May her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace