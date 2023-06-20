Noreen Horgan née ‘Grocer’ O’Leary formerly of Portmagee, London and Listry, died peacefully on 20th of June 2023 in the presence of her beloved husband Patsy, daughter Katie and son Paudie in the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary. Sadly, missed by her loving sister Maureen and caring brother Séan, her nephew Michael and nieces Jennifer and Edel, sister-in-law Maura, brothers-in-law PJ, Peter, Mike and Dan, cousins, friends, and extended family. May Noreen Rest in Peace

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral home, Killorglin (V93 PK66) from 4:30 pm until 7:30 pm on Thursday 22nd of June. Requiem Mass on Friday 23rd June at 11 o’clock in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry (V93 PW70). Also streamed on www.milltownlistryparish.com. Burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K.