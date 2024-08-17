Noreen Hickey (née Kelly)

On August 17th 2024, Noreen passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and best friend of Eugene and much loved mother of Morgan and Claire, adored Nana of Emma, Peter, Tara, James, Katie, Grace, Jack, Aoife, Eoghan, Kevin and the late baby Danny. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Tony, daughter-in-law Tricia, brothers Tim Joe, Michael and Bernie, sisters Mary and Eileen, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Jerry, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Ballycommane, P75 KD52, on Sunday August 18th from 4pm to 8pm and on Monday August 19th from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday August 20th at 12 noon at Sacred Heart Church, Durrus, (to view live stream please click here) followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Connect, Barrack Street, Bantry.