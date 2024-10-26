Noreen Galvin (née O'Connell), Emlagh, Waterville, passed away, peacefully, on Saturday, 26th October 2024, surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of her daughter.

Predeceased by her parents John and Nonie, her sister Joan, her niece Deirdre and her grandson Alex. Sadly missed by her husband Patrick, daughter Lucille, sons Chris and Niall, her adored grandchildren Molly-Grace, Matthew, Donncha, Max, Luke, Eden and step-granddaughter Kelsey, her son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Claire and Linda, her brother John, her sisters Deb, Mary, Kay and Breda, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville (V23 RK24) on Monday, 28th October, from 5pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Finian's Church, Waterville arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass on Tuesday, 29th October, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.