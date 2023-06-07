Nora Silles (Nee Conway) Ballinvoher House, Ballinvoher, Lixnaw.

Nora Silles (Nee Conway) passed away peacefully at her home on 7th June, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Dominic, sisters Elizabeth, Catherine and Marie, brothers Paddy and John.

Nora will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Thomas, daughters Mary and Helen, son in law Paul, granddaughter Betty, sister Bridget Tracey (Galway), brother Tom (Tralee), friend Ina, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Buckley/Finucane Funeral Home, Lixnaw on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving to St. Michael's church, Lixnaw, on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m. for 11.30 am. requiem mass, streamlined on lixnaw parish website. Burial afterward in the family tomb in Kiltomey Cemetery. House strictly private please.