Nora O'Neill nee O'Reilly, Lerrig, Ardfert , Tralee died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on 9th June 2023. Predeceased by her husband Seamus and her sister Mary.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by her family, James, John, Joan and Brendan, her treasured grandchildren Seamus and Tess, daughters-in-law Sheila and Teresa, sister-in-law Kathleen, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (V92TC62) Sunday (June 11th) from 6pm to 9pm. Requiem Mass will take place for Nora on Monday at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley, live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church , followed by burial in the New Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit U.H.K