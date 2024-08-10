Nora (Noreen) Prendiville (née Molyneaux), Clieveragh Downs, Listowel and late of Rathea, Listowel.

Peacefully, on August 10th, 2024, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel. Beloved wife of the late Ned and sister of the late Jack. Nora will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Elaine, sons Pierce, Gerard and Stephen, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren,sister-in-law, nephew, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday evening, August 11th, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of Our Lady of The Assumption, Rathea, on Monday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Nora being celebrated at 11.00am, followed by burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel.