Nora (Nono) O'Connor (née Cronin)

O'Connor (nee Cronin) Nora (Nono). 'Wounded Knee', Beheenagh, Knocknagoshel, (and formerly Kilmanihan) Co. Kerry. Peacefully, at home, July 2nd 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph (B.D.), much loved mother of Moira, Una, Juliette, Patrica, Karen (pre-deceased) and Bartley. Nora will be forever cherished and dearly missed by her daughters, son, sons-in-law Gerard, John, Ken, and Colm, daughter-in-law Tamara, grandchildren Karen, Orla, Ciaran, Joseph, Jack, Michael, James, Joe, Ruairi, Cliodhna, Aoibhin, Saoirse, Meera, great-grandchildren Lily, Adam and Aoibhe. Fondly remembered by brothers Ted and Michael, sisters-in-law, Mary B, Christine and Theresa, nieces, nephews. extended family and friends. Pre-deceased by siblings Eileen, Birdie, Kathleen, Dan, Frances and Christy.

May Nora rest in peace

Reposing at Leahy's Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel on Thursday, July 4th, 5pm-8pm. Funeral mass for Nora will take place on Friday, 5th July, at 11am in St Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel, followed by burial at Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Live streaming of Nora's funeral mass will be available on the St. Mary's Church Knocknagoshel Facebook page.

'Ni imithe uainn ach romhainn'