Nora (Nonie) O' Keeffe (née Collins), Shamrock House, Ballydesmond and formerly of Doonasleen, Kiskeam, Co. Cork passed away peacefully in her 94th year on April 29th 2024, surrounded by her heartbroken family and in the exceptional care of Ber O' Leary and staff of Kanturk Community Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband John, sister Hannah Herlihy (Dublin) and her brother Jerry (Br. Cyril, De La Salle). Dearly loved mother of Patrick, Anne, Marie, Theresa and Noel and dear sister of Andy (Skerries, Dublin).

Sadly missed by her loving family, brother, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Brendan, John and Liam, sister in law Patricia, her adored 9 grandchildren Seán, Annie, Siobhán, Nóirín, Eimear, Norma, Michelle, Clódagh and Seán, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Codlach sámh i measc na naomh.

Reposing at Tarrant’s Funeral Home, Ballydesmond on Tuesday (April 30th) from 6.30pm to 8pm. Reception into St. Patrick’s Church, Ballydesmond on Wednesday (May 1st) for Requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Casey Funeral Directors Kiskeam and Ballydesmond on 029 76605