Nora Neville née Doran, Carrigcannon, Lyreacrompane and Wild Cherry Cottage, Farnes, Castlemaine.

Nonie passed away peacefully in the loving care of Our Lady of Fatima Home, Tralee on December 6th 2023. This amazing lady will be sorely missed by all who knew her but especially her family comprising her six remaining children Margaret(UK), Mirabelle(UK), Brendan(Camp), Annie(Gortaleen, Keel), Kevin(UK) & Adrian(Kinsale) and their spouses, her 29 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Billy, her daughter Angela and all her siblings; Tom, Mick, Thias, Jules, Peg, Mary (Sr. Adrian) and Kathy.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home. Castlemaine on Friday evening (Dec. 8th) from 5.30pm - 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Inch on Saturday morning (Dec. 9th) for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Following Mass, Nonie will be laid to rest in Inch Graveyard.

Nonie's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.