Nora (Bob) Dooley née Lucid

Nora (Bob) Dooley (nee Lucid), Ballinorig, Causeway, Tralee and late of Ardoughter, Ballyduff, died peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Listowel on September 4th 2023. Predeceased by her husband Michael, her parents, brother Jim Keane (Lixnaw) and sister Nancy (London). Deeply regretted by her brothers Brian (England), Ticy (England) and John (England), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway Wednesday, 6th September, from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. John's Church Causeway. Requiem Mass for Nora (Bob) Dooley will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 11am, live streamed on the link below, followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery, Causeway.

Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-john-the-baptist-farran-hill-causeway