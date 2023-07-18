Nodie Brosnan née McGrath, Moyvane Village and late of Ahalanna, Moyvane. Peacefully, on July 17th, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Jerry and sister of the late Peter and John. Nodie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Mike, daughters Kay, Brenda, Aileen and Geraldine, sisters Nell, Brenda and Josephine, brothers Michael and Dick, daughter-in-law Breda, sons-in-law Tom, John, David and Aiden, grandchildren Gearóid and his wife Emer, Fiona, Jerh, Pat, Diarmuid, Micheál, Jack, Máire, Cillian, Padraig, Gráinne, Aoife, Darragh and Aodán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Wednesday evening from 5.00 p.m to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Assumption, Moyvane, on Thursday morning at 11.20 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Nodie being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on https://youtube.com/@churchoftheassumptionmoyva6016, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.