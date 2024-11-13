Nicholas (Nicko) Dowling, Cullinagh Mór, Newcastle West, Co Limerick and Banna, Ardfert, passed peacefully on the 13th November 2024 in the arms of his loving family whom he treasured.

Beloved husband of Bridie, loving father of Mary, Geraldine, Tonyia, Nicola and Gina, adored 'Ganga' of Michael, Lauren, Ben, Sophie, Joely and Serena. Nicko will be forever loved and sadly missed by his sons-in-law Jack, Dan, David and Brian and his siblings Frank, Myra, Patsy, Gene and Sean.

Predeceased by his much loved parents Pat & Hannah Mary, brother Pat Joe and baby brother John. Nicko will be deeply missed and fondly remembered with love and affection by his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and dear friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Friday evening from 6 to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Saturday morning for 11.30am, where the Requiem Mass for Nicholas (Nicko) Dowling will be celebrated.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle West.

House private please. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Care Centre on 061-485800 or by emailing [email protected]