Neil Crowley (Jr.) of Killerisk, Tralee, died on 18th October 2024, cherished son of Joan and the late Niall, adored father of Louise and dearest brother of Seán, Michael & Donal.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his nephew Adam, nieces Ciara, Edel, Siún & Naoíse, sisters-in-law Laura & Sharon, uncles, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday, 20th of October from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Neil Crowley (Jr.) will be celebrated at 10 am.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Pieta House, Moyderwell, Tralee (via www.pieta.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.