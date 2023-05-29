Nancy O’Connor, O’Connell’s Avenue, Listowel.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Wednesday (31st May) from 6 to 7:30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel via O’Connells Avenue on Thursday morning at 11.15am where the Requiem Mass for Nancy will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

Family information- Dearest aunt of Mary, Dolores, Annie, Kathleen, Michael and Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving family, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, Michael’s wife Susan, Mary’s husband Kurt, her godson Johnny and Annette, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.