Nancy O' Sullivan, Corraig House, The Ring, Cromane Lower, Killorglin passed away peacefully on July 5th 2023 in Oxfordshire, England.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Sean & Patrick, daughters Pauline & Bernadette, her dearly loved 11 grandchildren, sister Elizabeth Harrington (Cork), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends.

Reposing Sunday evening (July 30th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 6.30pm - 8pm. Requiem Mass Monday (July 31st) in The Star of The Sea Church Cromane at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace