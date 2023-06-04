Murty O’ Connor, Glounakeel, Rockchapel, Co. Cork
Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel (P51 W891) on this Friday evening from 7 to 9pm, followed by prayers.
Requiem mass for Murty O’ Connor will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Peter’s church, Rockchapel
Burial afterwards in the local cemetery
Mass will be livestreamed on the Meelin and Rockchapel Parish Facebook page
Advertisement
Enquiries to Allen’s Undertakers, Rockchapel
Recommended
Kerry to feature in Channel 4 travel seriesJun 7, 2023 13:06
€6000 worth of drugs seized in KerryJun 4, 2023 13:06
19-year-old spared jail sentence for unprovoked assault in TraleeJun 8, 2023 08:06
Views sought on plans to redevelop accident blackspot near KillarneyJun 8, 2023 08:06
Calls for land CPO to resolve regular traffic chaos at Kerry beachJun 7, 2023 13:06