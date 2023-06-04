Murty O’ Connor, Glounakeel, Rockchapel, Co. Cork

Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel (P51 W891) on this Friday evening from 7 to 9pm, followed by prayers.

Requiem mass for Murty O’ Connor will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Peter’s church, Rockchapel

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery

Mass will be livestreamed on the Meelin and Rockchapel Parish Facebook page

Enquiries to Allen’s Undertakers, Rockchapel