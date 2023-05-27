Mossie Foley, Ardknockeen, Killorglin and formerly of Brookhill, Beaufort.
Mossie passed away peacefully on May 26th 2023 in the excellent care of the staff which the family greatly appreciate of St. Columbanus Killarney. Predeceased by his beloved wife Catherine. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son John, daughters Marie (Strath) & Anna (Coakley), daughter-in-law Sharon, sons-in-law Ian & Jer, dearly loved grandchildren; Claire, Ciara, Kevin, Stephanie, Helen, Katie, Sean, Timmy, Danny, Siobhan, Patrick & Mary Ellen, great-grandsons Archie, Johnny & Evan, sister-in-law Peggy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís
Reposing Tuesday evening (May 30th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James' Church Killorglin. Requiem Mass Wednesday (May 31st) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Mossie's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
