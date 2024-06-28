The death has occurred of Monsignor Joseph Deane of Austin, Texas and late of Goulane, Castlegregory, died peacefully on 28th June 2024.

Fr Joe was the beloved son of the late Patrick and Molly Deane. He is also predeceased by his sisters May and Sr Mary Immaculate (Poor Clares), brothers, Bro Timothy O.H., (St. John of God Brothers), Fr Patrick (Salesian), Bro Oliver (De La Salle Order), Jack, Mickie, his sisters-in-law Mary and Eileen and his nephew Pat.

Deeply regretted by his sister Eileen, niece Mary and her husband John, grand-nieces Carmel and Nora, and her husband Ivan and all his relatives, many friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, 10th September in St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory at 12 noon and will be live streamed on Castlegregory Parish facebook page.

Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory. O87 6865632 or 066 7139128.