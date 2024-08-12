Miriam (Mirs) O’Brien née Walsh of College Lawn, Listowel, died peacefully on 10th August, 2024, adored wife of Johnny, cherished mother of Julie-Anne, Eimhin & Conor, beloved daughter of Kaths and the late Mossie, dear sister of Jackie, Patricia (Pip), Paddy and the late Maurice and daughter-in-law of Anne and the late Colm (Stride) (died November 2023). Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Darren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law Laura, Margot & Alice, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday (12th August) from 5 to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Tuesday morning at 11.15am where the Requiem Mass for Mirs will be celebrated at 11.30am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in John Paul II Cemetery, Listowel.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. & The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association www.imnda.ie or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

House private please.