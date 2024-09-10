Advertisement

Sep 10, 2024 12:11 By receptionradiokerry
Mike Devane

Mike Devane, Cahiratrant, Ventry.

On the 10th of September 2024 at his home, Mike. Sadly missed by his loving wife Noelle, sister Mary (Devane), step daughters Aisling and Elaine, brother in law John, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

 

Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. Remains to arrive at St. Kathleen's Church, Ventry on Thursday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in Ventry Cemetery.

 

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

