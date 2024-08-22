MICKIE (MICHAEL) MORIARTY, LYRANES, GLENCAR

Mickie passed away peacefully on August 20th 2024 in the excellent care of the staff

of Killarney Community Hospital.

Dearest brother of his late sisters Mary & Peggy and predeceased

by his parents Maria & Paddy.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his dear friend Eileen,

nephew Michael, nieces Mary, Angela,

Helen, Theresa & Rosie,

brother-in-law Michael & his many friends & relatives in Glencar.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

​​​​​​​~ ~ ~ ~

​​​​​​

Reposing Sunday evening (Aug. 25th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin

​​​​​​​from 6pm - 8pm.

Funeral arriving Monday morning (Aug. 26th) to St. Stephen's Church, Glencar

​​​​​​​for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Incharue Cemetery.

Advertisement

Mickie's family would like to thank you for your support and kindness at this difficult time.