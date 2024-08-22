MICKIE (MICHAEL) MORIARTY, LYRANES, GLENCAR
Mickie passed away peacefully on August 20th 2024 in the excellent care of the staff
of Killarney Community Hospital.
Dearest brother of his late sisters Mary & Peggy and predeceased
by his parents Maria & Paddy.
Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his dear friend Eileen,
nephew Michael, nieces Mary, Angela,
Helen, Theresa & Rosie,
brother-in-law Michael & his many friends & relatives in Glencar.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
~ ~ ~ ~
Reposing Sunday evening (Aug. 25th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin
from 6pm - 8pm.
Funeral arriving Monday morning (Aug. 26th) to St. Stephen's Church, Glencar
for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.
Burial afterwards in Incharue Cemetery.
Mickie's family would like to thank you for your support and kindness at this difficult time.
Recommended
Fox Terrier missing from Tralee areaAug 22, 2024 14:46
Independent Kerry TD calls on Garda Commissioner to resign immediatelyAug 22, 2024 13:49
Sculpture of Lesser horseshoe bat is being launched in Killarney this SaturdayAug 22, 2024 13:44
Killarney-based writer finalist in 2024 WGI Zebbie AwardsAug 22, 2024 13:39
New Kerry business hub opensAug 22, 2024 13:22