Mick (Michael) Regan, Church View Farm, Kilmoyley.

Mick passed away peacefully at his home in Kilmoyley. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Marina, grandsons Mick and Brone, parents James and Nora, brothers John-Joe and Ted and sisters Mary, Noranne and Julia. Cherished father of Séamus, Pádraig, Olga, Micheál, Edwina and Felicity. Sadly missed by his loving family – his sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother JD, sisters Peg, Breda and Betty, sons-in-law Mike, Timmy and Mark, daughters-in-law Joanne and Lorraine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence [V92 VN27] on Thursday from 3.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley on Friday morning at 11.40AM for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by interment afterwards in Old Kilmoyley Cemetery.

Mick’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

Sacred Heart Church (churchmedia.tv)

Those who are attending Mick’s reposing are requested to park at the Sacred Heart Church car park and transport to the house will be available for those who wish to avail of it.

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.