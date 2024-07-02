Micheál O' Donoghue, Barraduff, Headford & Droumnaharee, Glenflesk.

Peacefully at his home after a long illness. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maureen (née O' Sullivan Roger). Much loved father of Siobhán (Parker). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughter, son in law Kevin, cherished grandchildren Muireann, Caoimhe and Micheál, sister Sr. Visitation (Peg) and Joan Buckley, brothers Florence and Jerh, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and carers. Predeceased by his brothers Donal and Pádraig and his sister Eileen.

May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home Barraduff, (V93D544) on this Tuesday evening, 2nd July, from 6pm to 8pm, with removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff (V93CV06). Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, 3rd July, at 11am, burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.

Advertisement

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Glenflesk Parish Facebook page and on the below link