Michael Rice of Bawnboy, Tralee and formerly of Abbeydorney, died peacefully on 21st August 2023, beloved husband of Breda (nee O’Connell), adored father of Elaine, Kenneth & Peter, and dear brother of Annette and the late Val, David & Ina. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Emily, James, Olivia, Simone & Owen, son-in-law Sean (Loughman), daughters-in-law Ann-Marie & Tiffany, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (23rd August) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Thursday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney. Rest in Peace.