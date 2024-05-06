Michael Quirke of Strand Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Dublin.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (6th May) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 10 am. Interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.

Advertisement

Rest In Peace