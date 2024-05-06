Advertisement

Michael Quirke.

May 6, 2024 10:02 By receptionradiokerry
Michael Quirke of Strand Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Dublin.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (6th May) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 10 am. Interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.

Rest In Peace

Condolences (1)

Thomas McEllistrim

May 6, 2024 09:19

Sorry for your loss!

