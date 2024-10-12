Michael Patrick (Mike) O'Connell, Ahalahana, Moyvane, Co Kerry

Michael Patrick (Mike) O'Connell, Ahalahana, Moyvane, Co. Kerry. Suddenly, on October 9th, 2024. Michael Patrick will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Noreen, sons Adrian and John, daughters Mairéad and Michelle, his cherished grandchildren Jayson, Dean, Jack Óg, Amy, Adam and Seán, daughter-in-law Sharon, son-in-law Jack Buckley and Mairéad's partner Tom, brother-in-law Pat O'Connor, sisters-in-law Kathleen Mahon and Majella O'Connor, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday evening, October 13th, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Assumption, Moyvane, on Monday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Michael Patrick being celebrated at 11.00am, live-streamed on churchmedia.tv/moyvane, followed by burial afterwards in Murhur Cemetery, Moyvane.