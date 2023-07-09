Michael O’Sullivan-Black of Cappanacuss, Greenane, Kenmare and Pearl River, New York, USA. On the 2nd of July, 2023. Michael passed away peacefully at his home in New York following a short illness, bravely borne.

Beloved husband of the late Debbie who passed away on the 24th of June, 2023. Predeceased by his parents James and Julia. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his siblings Maria, Jimmy, Neilie, Eileen, Christine and Geraldine, his sisters-in-law Eileen and Ann, brothers-in-law Kevin, Mike, Terry and Gary, his aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his large circle of friends in Ireland and USA.

Also fondly remembered by his family in New York. His father-in-law J.J., sisters-in-law Jen and Karen, brother-in-law Matt and all the extended members of the Frederick family.

May Michael and his beloved wife Debbie Rest In Eternal Peace.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday evening (July 11th) from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Michael will take place on Wednesday morning (July12th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust