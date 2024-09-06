Michael O'Donoghue, Coolaclarig, Listowel and late of Valentia Island and London. Peacefully, on September 2nd, 2024, at University Hospital, Limerick. Michael will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, sons Michael and James, daughter Kelly, grandchildren Lauren,Shay, Darragh, Eden, Conor, Maisie, Hannah, Olivia and Isabella, sister Theresa, brother Patrick, daughter-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday, September 8th, from 2.00pm to 4.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Michael being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by removal to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Knightstown, Valentia Island, for Reception prayers at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, on Tuesday at 1pm, followed by burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.