Michael O’ Donoghue, Maughantourig, Gneeveguilla and formally of Lyrecorring, Gneeveguilla.

On Saturday, 20th of July 2024, passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Our lady of Lourdes Nursing Home, Kilcummin. Predeceased by his wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his brother John, nephews Pat and John, nieces Mairead and Maureen, close friends Breda, Donie and Tim, sisters-in-law Hannah and Kathleen, brother-in-law Patrick, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at St. Bridget’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla, on Sunday, 21st July 2024, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla (P51AH96). Requiem mass for Michael will take place on Monday, 22nd July at 11:00am. Once mass has concluded, Michael will undertake his final journey, heading for the Forge Cross, pausing briefly at his residence in Maughantourig, moving onwards to Gullane Cross, turning left for Old Gullane Creamery Cross and turning right for Rathmore, before his final journey concluding at Rathmore Cemetery, where he will be laid to his eternal rest.

Michael’s Requiem mass can be viewed live using the following link

https://mcn.live/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore