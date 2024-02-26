Advertisement

Michael Moriarty.

Feb 26, 2024 13:01 By receptionradiokerry
Michael Moriarty.

Michael Moriarty of Racecourse Road, Tralee, Co. Kerry, peacefully on 25th February 2024, beloved husband of Anita, dear father of Karyn, John & Mike and brother of Sean, Paddy, Ann and the late Ciss, Tess & Kitty.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Cillian & Sarah, Isobel & Alison, Olivia & Nicola, great granddaughter Líle, nephews, nieces, granddaughter-in-law Niamh, daughters-in-law Sinead & Ruth, Karyn’s partner Brendan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, Kevin Foale, relatives and friends.  Rest in Peace.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday (28th February) at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.com). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.  Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K.  or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus