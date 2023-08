Michael (Mikey) O' Connor, Keel, Glencar

Reposing Friday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5.30pm - 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving Saturday morning to St. Stephen's Church, Glencar where the Requiem Mass for Michael (Mikey) O’ Connor will take place at 11am

Burial afterwards in Dromavalla cemetery, Killorglin