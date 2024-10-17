Michael (Mike) Egan, Killeen, Gortatlea, Tralee. (Retired CIE) 17th October 2024.

Deeply regretted by his wife Ann, sons Sean and Anthony. daughter Michelle, daughter in law Ciara, grandson Shane, sister Briget and brother John, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Remains arriving at the Church of St. Therese and St. Colmcille, Currans at 10.30am on Saturday19th October for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore.