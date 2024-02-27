Michael (Mike Charlie) O' Sullivan, Knockavota, Milltown, Co Kerry
Mike passed away peacefully at home on February 26th 2024. Predeceased by his parents Charlie & Breda.
Sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his cousins, neighbours & many friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís
Reposing Wednesday evening (Feb. 28th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine from 6.30pm - 7.45pm followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown. Requiem Mass on Thursday (Feb. 29th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart
Mike's family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.
