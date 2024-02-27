Advertisement

Michael (Mike Charlie) O' Sullivan

Feb 27, 2024
Michael (Mike Charlie) O' Sullivan, Knockavota, Milltown, Co Kerry

Mike passed away peacefully at home on February 26th 2024.  Predeceased by his parents Charlie & Breda.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his cousins,  neighbours & many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing Wednesday evening (Feb. 28th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine ​​​​​​​from 6.30pm - 7.45pm followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown. Requiem Mass on Thursday ​​​​​​​(Feb. 29th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.  Mass will be live streamed on   https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Mike's family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

