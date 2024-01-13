Michael (Mickey) Cooper

Peacefully at Mallow General Hospital in the company of his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Bernie (Houlihan) and dearly loved dad of Ann Marie. Very sadly missed by his son-in-law Mark Leader, brother-in-law Denis, sister-in-law Mai (New York), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Predeceased by his brothers Dan and Denis and sister Eilís.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of The Sacred Heart, Ballyhar on Monday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://mcn.live/Camera/st-gertrudes-church