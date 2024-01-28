Michael 'Mick' Morrissey, 2, Benmore Avenue, Ballyduff and formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary, peacefully at his home 28th January, 2024. Pre-deceased by his wife Noreen, father Joseph, mother Josephine, sisters Maureen, Breda, Joanie and Teresa, brothers Sean and Jamsie. Deeply regretted by his sisters Dolores and Philomena, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6:00 pm to 7:30pm followed by removal to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated on Wednesday morning 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.

The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/