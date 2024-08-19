Michael McCarthy, Englefield Green, Surrey, U.K. and formerly of Boherbee, Tralee, a beloved husband and father, died peacefully at home, in his 93rd year, with his family by his side, on Monday, 22nd July 2024.
Michael is very sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, children Caroline and Kevin, grandchildren Amelia, Mya and Kira, son-in-law John Ernster, daughter-in-law Choo McCarthy, all his other relatives and friends.
Rest In Peace
Advertisement
Requiem Mass at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Wednesday, 21st August at 10.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to New Rath Cemetery Tralee.
Recommended
Kerry TD wants explanation on why Ireland's terror threat has been raisedAug 19, 2024 09:49
Kerry Pitch & Putt NotesAug 19, 2024 08:48
Club football knockout fixtures revealedAug 19, 2024 08:48
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notesAug 19, 2024 08:48
Kerry cricket reviewAug 19, 2024 07:55