Michael McCarthy, Englefield Green, Surrey, U.K. and formerly of Boherbee, Tralee, a beloved husband and father, died peacefully at home, in his 93rd year, with his family by his side, on Monday, 22nd July 2024.

Michael is very sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, children Caroline and Kevin, grandchildren Amelia, Mya and Kira, son-in-law John Ernster, daughter-in-law Choo McCarthy, all his other relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Requiem Mass at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Wednesday, 21st August at 10.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to New Rath Cemetery Tralee.