Michael Lynch of Mitchel’s Avenue and formerly Knockmoyle, Tralee; died peacefully on 13th November 2024, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. Michael is sadly missed by his wife Mary, sons John and David, daughter-in-law Sarah and his beloved granddaughter Aodhla Lily, and is predeceased by his father Jerry, his mother Teresa, and siblings Mary, Annie and Denis.
He is also missed by brothers Christy, Patrick, Eddie & John, sisters Eileen, Teresa, Marian & Catherine, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (15th November) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday
morning at 11.30am where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 12 noon. (This will be streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
