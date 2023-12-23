Michael J Moynihan (Sandy), Raheen East, Rathmore.On December 22nd 2023, peacefully surrounded by his family, in the excellent care of the staff at Araglen Nursing Home. Predeceased by his sons John and Donal. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Bridie, daughters Elaine and Miriam, sons in law Maurice and James, daughter in law Karen, much adored grandchildren Patrick, Sophie, Aoife, Daniel and Zoe, relatives and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, Tuesday 26th Dec. form 3pm to 5pm. Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore, Wednesday, 27th Dec., at 12pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.