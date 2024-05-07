Michael J. Coolahan, Main Street and Doonard, Tarbert.

Reposing at Main Street tomorrow evening (May 8th) from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Thursday morning at 10:45am where the Requiem Mass for Michel J. Coolahan will be celebrated at 11am. Interment to follow in the Chapel Yard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Nano Nagle Listowel.

Family Information: Mikie Joe passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on May 6th 2024. He is predeceased by his parents Michael and Nora (neé King) and his sister Mary Teresa Callan. Mikie Joe will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, his sister Gabrielle, his sons Mícheál, Tomás, Seán, Joseph and Pádraig, his daughter Eleanor, son in law Shane, daughters in law Annie and Maria, his doted grandchildren Anna, Kate, John, Michael, Peter, Caoimhe and Jack, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace