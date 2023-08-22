Michael Falvey (Jnr.) of Knockanish West, The Spá, Tralee, Co Kerry

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (24th August) from 6.30 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/churchill ). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Family information- Beloved son of the late Noreen and adored nephew of John Joe, Michael, Gerard, Kevin & Donal. Sadly missed by his loving family, his cousins Susan, Fiona, Philip, Paddy & Jack, his relatives, colleagues and many friends.

Rest in Peace