Advertisement

Michael Dalton

Jan 18, 2024 16:28 By receptionradiokerry
Michael Dalton

Michael Dalton, Gortnagross, Athea, Co. Limerick

 

Reposing at Finucane's funeral home, Moyvane on Sunday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm.

Arriving to St. Bartholomews church, Athea on Monday morning at 11.45 am. where the requiem mass  will take place at 12 noon

Mass will be livestreamed on Athea church services.

Burial afterwards in Holycross cemetery, Athea.

Advertisement

Family flowers only.  House private please

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus