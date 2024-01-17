Michael Dalton, Gortnagross, Athea, Co. Limerick

Reposing at Finucane's funeral home, Moyvane on Sunday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm.

Arriving to St. Bartholomews church, Athea on Monday morning at 11.45 am. where the requiem mass will take place at 12 noon

Mass will be livestreamed on Athea church services.

Burial afterwards in Holycross cemetery, Athea.

Family flowers only. House private please