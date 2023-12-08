Michael D. (Mickey) Sweeney

Peacefully at his home in the company of his family. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Ger, Aileen, Áine, Sheila and Noel. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, son-in-law Tony Griffin, daughters-in-law Liz and Elaine, his much loved grandchildren Micheál, Saoirse, Cliodhna, Renee, Fionnán, Cillian, Kayleigh, Daniel, Leah and Holly, his brother Seán, sisters Judy Furlong and Joan Gunning, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many great friends. Predeceased by his brothers Pat and Denny and his sisters Mary Smith and Nell Myers.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Beaufort on Monday morning for 11.30am Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort. The Requiem Mass for Michael D. (Mickey) will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-beaufort

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Daffodil Nurse Home Care Team.