Michael Cremins of Caherina, Tralee and formerly of Ballymacelligott, died peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Tralee Community Nursing Unit, on 12th November 2024, beloved father of Jillian, Caragh & Sr. Edel Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Kane, Ben & Pippa, brother John, sister Eileen, nephews, niece, relatives, friends and all those he held dear.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (14th November) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott.

Rest in Peace.