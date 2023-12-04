Michael Breen, Caher, Kielduff and formerly of Kilburn, London and Tansley’s Court, Tralee, Co Kerry

Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Bridget, brother Brendan, sister Mary and nephews Martin and Michael.

Michael passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Louis Nursing Home, Tralee.

Beloved brother of Tom, John, Jimmy, Eta and Bernadette.

Sadly missed by his loving family – his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and the wonderful community of St Louis Nursing Home, Ballymullen, Tralee.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6.00PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to St Brendan’s Church, Clogher on Wednesday morning at 11.10AM for 11.30AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery. Michael’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link https://www.facebook.com/Ballymacelligott-Community-Alert-140925582619239/

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Kerry Emigrant Association via McElligott’s Funeral Home,