Michael Breen, Caher, Kielduff and formerly of Kilburn, London and Tansley’s Court, Tralee, Co Kerry
Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Bridget, brother Brendan, sister Mary and nephews Martin and Michael.
Michael passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Louis Nursing Home, Tralee.
Beloved brother of Tom, John, Jimmy, Eta and Bernadette.
Sadly missed by his loving family – his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and the wonderful community of St Louis Nursing Home, Ballymullen, Tralee.
May He Rest in Peace
Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6.00PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to St Brendan’s Church, Clogher on Wednesday morning at 11.10AM for 11.30AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery. Michael’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link https://www.facebook.com/Ballymacelligott-Community-Alert-140925582619239/
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Kerry Emigrant Association via McElligott’s Funeral Home,
Recommended
Kerry Gardaí seek public's help after 12 burglaries in last 10 daysDec 4, 2023 17:27
Munster without Jean Kleyn until next monthDec 4, 2023 17:10
City charged with failing to control their playersDec 4, 2023 17:07
Woman arrested for stealing three handbags in Tralee pub at the weekendDec 4, 2023 17:26
Second gold for Ireland at World JuniorsDec 4, 2023 17:07