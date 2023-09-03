Maurice O'Connor (Retired N.T.) Benmore, Ballyduff, Tralee, died peacefully, at The Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, surrounded by his loving family, 2nd September, 2023. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nodie, children Grett, Síle, Maurice, T.J., Kevin, Noirín, Aodha and Caitlín, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 33 grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff, on Monday evening from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass for Maurice will be at 11.00am on Tuesday, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.